SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will now wait to see if it's approved to become tax-exempt following a hearing in front of Northumberland County Commissioners Thursday.
Officials from UPMC spoke to the board and said because the business is a nonprofit they should be tax-exempt of nearly $370,000.
Northumberland County, the city of Sunbury and Shikellamy School District would need to make up that money in annual real estate tax revenue if UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury successfully becomes tax-exempt.
No decision was made Thursday, County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said.
Schiccatano said the appeals board consisting of himself, Commissioners Kym Best and Rick Shoch listened and are still gathering information.
Schiccatano said a decision would be made at a later date.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, was purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.