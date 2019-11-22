SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is challenging the decision of the Northumberland County Board of Assessment to deny the hospital's request for tax exemption of more than $370,000 in real estate revenue.
The Clinton County Board of Assessment also denied UPMC Susquehanna's request for its hospital in Lock Haven to be tax-exempt from more than $308,000 in real estate revenue, but nothing was filed in the county records appealing that decision as of Friday.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, and the former Lock Haven Hospital, at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, were both purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property in Sunbury has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
"The appellant (UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury) advances a charitable purpose," attorney Ann S. Peppermint, of McCormick Law Firm, Williamsport, wrote in court documents on Thursday. "(The hospital) is organized to provide medical, nursing and surgical aid to sick and disabled persons without discrimination and without regard to the ability to pay."
The hospital is recognized as exempt from federal income tax and is a "purely public charity" under the definition and tests of several laws. The hospital provides medical services, and no part of the net earnings are for the benefit of its directors, officers, individual members or private individuals, according to Peppermint.
Approximately 59 percent of its patient admissions are either Medicare or Medicaid patients for whom the cost of care is only partially covered by government reimbursement. Patients who are underinsured, uninsured or ineligible for government assistance or otherwise unable to pay for medically necessary care are also provided with care, Peppermint wrote.
"(The hospital) relieves the government of some of its burden by providing health care and nursing home care without regard to the ability to pay, including patients for whom it provides reimbursed services," she wrote. "(The hospital) operates entirely free of profit motive."
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of North 11th Street. If the appeal was successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 from Shikellamy School District, $74,975 from the city of Sunbury and $72,500 from Northumberland County, according to the assessment records.
County Solicitor Frank Garrigan said UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury was denied because there were questions about whether all 20 parcels related to the hospital were eligible for tax exemption.
UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven’s exemption amount would be $308,134: $163,190 from Keystone Central School District, $72,523 from the city of Lock Haven and $72,421 from Clinton County, according to county records.
Other appeals
Three other property owners are also challenging the decisions of the Northumberland County Board of Assessment. The county made decisions on 52 properties — 13 of which were seeking tax exemption — that appealed in early October.
Sunbury Realty LLC purchased the former Bimbo Bakeries property at 249 N. 11th St. for $243,640 earlier this year from Earthgrains Bakery Companies Inc., a subsidiary of Bimbo. The 196,952-square-foot building on 4.55 acres of land now has an assessed value of $165,390 — down from $454,000 — after the owners requested a reassessment.
Before the reassessment, the property owner had to pay $70,355 in real estate taxes: $42,188 to the Shikellamy School District, $14,188 to the city of Sunbury and $13,718 to the county. The property owner must now pay $25,629 in real estate taxes: $15,463 to the school district, $5,168 to the city and $4,998 to the county.
Two property owners — Michael Venna, owner of 142 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel, and Kenneth and Justine Johnson, owners of 5 Wilson Circle, Milton — also appealed the board's decision.