WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. is hosting a series of in-person recruitment events across the region on Wednesday for those interested in a health care career at UPMC.
The events will take place at the following times and locations: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wagging Tail Coffee Company, 420 N. Main St., Muncy; 4-6 p.m. at Rock Gods Brewing Company, 237 Rooney Ave., Danville; and 5-8 p.m. at Bald Birds Brewing Company, 220 Shaffer Lane, Jersey Shore.
UPMC representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss company culture, UPMC’s benefits package, roles, and career growth opportunities, and the application process during the events.
UPMC has openings in a variety of fields, both clinical and non-clinical. Visitcareers.UPMC.com for more information on opportunities with UPMC in North Central Pa.