SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury officials are citing financial issues as the main reason the hospital is closing, according to city leaders.
For the first time since the Dec. 6 announcement the hospital was closing, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital officials met with state, county and city leaders to discuss the closure and what is next for the hospital.
Hospital representatives said they want to work with leaders moving forward before the March 31 closure, according to state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury.
"The meeting with UPMC Susquehanna, along with representatives from the Northumberland County Commissioners, Sunbury City Council and the Shikellamy School district was informative and helpful," Culver, who attended the meeting, said.
"Although the meeting did not change the course of action set for the hospital, the care and concern for this community from all in attendance were heartwarming."
The decision to close the Sunbury hospital on March 31 was announced by Steven Johnson, president of UPMC Susquehanna, leaving Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. The 63-bed North 11th Street facility employs 153 workers, according to city tax records.
Culver said the decision to close the hospital was not made quickly or without considerable thought and deliberation.
"UPMC is committed to being open to all questions and suggestions and wants to be helpful through this transitional process," she said.
"It is important that we as a community work together to move forward to identify and meet the needs of our area."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the hospital cited financial issues and people choosing other health care facilities.
"The hospital has put a lot of money into this facility and the people are just not there," he said. "This is a trend in smaller hospitals across the country."
Schiccatano said hospital officials are committed to working with the county and city to help try and find someone to occupy the hospital and provide health care.
"We all need to continue to work together," Schiccatano said. "This is a loss for all of us."
Councilman Jim Eister said the meeting went well and he understands the hospital's decision to close.
"They got to a situation where they were losing so much money, it was not feasible to keep the doors open," Eister said. "The sad part about it is some of the people complaining about the closure are the people who never went there. Not all the blame here is on UPMC, they have the responsibility to at least cover their expenses."
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury President Robert Kane said he was happy the meeting took place.
"We're thankful to have had this opportunity to meet with the community leaders, provide more information, and answer their questions about the plan for UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury," Kane said.
"Understandably, there were some concerns related to our announcement, and bringing this group together is a critical step in a dialogue focused on the health care needs of the community."
"We understand this is a business decision and is not reflective of the city or county but rather the competitive pressures of the other services our area provides," Councilman Chris Reis said.
"The next step is to continue working with them to identify the necessary services that they provide that we can start to look for other providers to do those along with being ready to explore avenues to fill the building with things that are not what we are used to seeing up there."
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the anger stage of the closing has passed.
"We are looking at the way forward," she said. "Their explanation of the market challenges they were dealing with and that they were losing money made sense."
Ocker said hospital officials invested $15 million into the Sunbury facility and they were looking at losing $5 million in the next year.
Ocker said hospital officials warned services may start closing sooner than March 31 if the patient load starts to drop.
"It all depends on the patient load," Ocker said. "With the announcement of the hospital closing, it is likely people will just start to go elsewhere starting now."
"The hospital is open to helping us with data and putting together a task force," Ocker said.
"There is no quick solution. A lot of thought and care will go into what the needs are and it might not be a community hospital, but maybe a complex of health services. We shouldn't limit ourselves to what can go in there."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he attended the meeting as a district representative and is hopeful the property will be used for medical services.