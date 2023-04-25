UPMC is offering free skin cancer screenings on Monday, May 1, and Tuesday, May 2, in recognition of National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month. These screenings are offered by appointment only at the following locations:
Monday, May 1: UPMC Community Life Center at the River Valley Regional YMCA Williamsport Branch, 641 Walnut St. Williamsport. Screenings will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To set up an appointment, call 570-320-7800.
Tuesday, May 2: UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St. W. Lewisburg. Screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 570-326-8060.
Screening appointments are limited. Results will be given immediately, along with recommended follow-up if needed. Contact the location near you for an appointment.