UPMC for Life, a Medicare Advantage plan that is part of a family of insurance and benefit management products offered by UPMC Health Plan, has earned the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage StudySM of member’s satisfaction with their Medicare Advantage health plan experience.
UPMC for Life received top scores for resolving problems or complaints; providing access to digital supports, such as websites, mobile apps, and text messaging; earning members’ trust; the strength and capabilities of call center staff; and efforts to save members time or money.
UPMC for Life meets members’ needs through Member Services, but also through affordable plan options and practical, meaningful supplement benefits. This year’s supplemental benefits include dental allowances; vision allowances; a significant discount on hearing aids; and a prepaid Flex Spend Card to use for over-the-counter purchases.
Additionally, members can choose a plan that offers the SilverSneakers fitness program with unlimited free gym members, free home safety products, caregiver classes, and UPMC Resources for Life program to support members with financial, legal, caregiver and community connections.
Results are based on award-eligible plans in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power. UPMC for Life received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study of members’ satisfaction with their Medicare Advantage health plan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
For information on plans, go to upmchealthplan.com/Medicare or call UPMC for Life toll-free at 1-877-381-3765 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.