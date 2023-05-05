UPMC’s Renew You program is hosting a Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, May 16, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chamberlin Iron Front Building, 434 Market St., Lewisburg.
Women are invited to join a UPMC expert and community partners for an evening of free pampering, fun, and learning. Dr. Natasha Alligood-Percoco, UPMC Magee-Womens in North Central Pa., will also direct a meaningful discussion on the menstruation cycle.
UPMC’s Renew You is a free membership program open to everyone ages 18 through 54, designed to motivate and inspire positive lifestyle changes. This program emphasizes total well-being by supporting a healthy mind, body, and spirit through engaging educational events.
Attendance for this event is limited; reserve your spot by contacting Kari Kurtz, director, Community Relations, UPMC in North Central Pa., at KurtzKL2@UPMC.edu or 814-274-5550. To learn more about Renew You and to sign-up for a membership, go to UPMC.com/RenewYou.