UPMC will host an educational event Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Liberty Area, 315 Hepburn St., Williamsport, to help raise awareness and celebrate Autism Acceptance month.
This event helps support and advocate for individuals and families that are impacted by autism while educating community members about the role they can play in supporting autism awareness. Informational booths, food, giveaways, and more will be available.
For more information about the event, contact Stan Cary, community outreach specialist, UPMC in North Central Pa., at carys@UPMC.edu or 570-321-3220.