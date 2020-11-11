LEWISBURG — UPMC marked the opening of its new Specialty Care clinic on Tuesday, its third facility to open in the Lewisburg area in 2020.
UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg features 12 clinicians offering an array of outpatient services including cardiology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, pain management and urology. The clinic is located at 2330 Saint Mary St. West, once home to the Brookpark Surgery Center.
The clinic opened last week and was celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting. It joins UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg, which opened in October at 260 Reitz Boulevard, next door to the Specialty Care clinic, as well as Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Road. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March.
The three facilities are the most recent additions to UPMC, Dr. David Lopatofsky, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, said.
“We serve a lot of the Lewisburg area, and this will help people with the travel. We can help provide a lot of their coverage for regular office care here and if there’s more extensive things to do, we can do those at Williamsport. It’s our way of reaching out to communities that have already reached out to us,” Lopatofsky said.
Jerrod Ferrence, regional operations manager, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, said access to quality health care services is one of the most challenging issues in rural Pennsylvania. It’s common to travel a great distance to get specialty care, he said.
“We’re hoping that our clinics here in Lewisburg will help address this,” Ferrence said.