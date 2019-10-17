SUNBURY — Upper Augusta Township received a $2,938,720 grant along with a loan of $250,326 to install a sanitary sewer system and extension line to service the village of Mount Pleasant Mills, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
The project eliminates the use of 46 septic tanks and adds 18,700 feet of sewer line, the release states.
“The project will eliminate the use of a non-compliant wastewater treatment plant and ensure safe and efficient public sewage,” according to the release.
PENNVEST approved a combined $98 million for 16 projects in 11 counties addressing drinking water, wastewater and stormwater. The funding originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters: Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.
Funds are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO