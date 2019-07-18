Upper Augusta Township's wastewater system will receive more than $3 million in state funding — either through grants or low-interest loans — that will be used to tap residents into the Sunbury's collection system.
Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) made the announcement Wednesday that the township will receive funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
"We've been working on this for some time, and have been anticipating this happening," said Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Jason Neidig. "We're happy to see it coming together."
The township will receive $1,697,027 in grant money and another $1,492,019 in low-interest loans. The township has pledged an additional $424,954 to cover the remaining costs. According to a press release, the project calls for the elimination of 46 residential septic tanks and the existing Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment plant. It will then route this wastewater into the Sunbury Municipal Authority’s collection system, through the construction of two new sanitary sewage pumping stations, 18,700 feet of force main and a gravity collection system.
The existing Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment facility is unable to consistently meet limitations for ammonia-nitrogen when it discharges treated sewage effluent to a tributary of the Susquehanna River. The treatment facility is located in Upper Augusta Township along Mile Post Road on top of Mile Hill.
"We can handle the needs for the customers," said Neidig. "It's costly to operate standalone, and more efficient to tie it into our system. We have the capacity."
The Sunbury Municipal Authority serves approximately 4,000 properties, he said.
"It will be minimal impact to add 46 residential properties," said Neidig. "It's a slight increase, a drop in the bucket for us, and it won't have a major impact on how we handle our waste."
“I want to thank the PENNVEST Board for making this significant investment to the greater Sunbury area,” Sen. Gordner said. “Through these funds, public health will be greatly improved.”
“I’d like to congratulate the Upper Augusta Township officials for partnering with the state and making this commitment to protecting the Susquehanna River,” Rep. Culver said. “It is an important resource for the people of Sunbury and the surrounding communities. This project will help to protect it and allow residents to continue to enjoy what it has to offer for many years to come.”
The project does not have a timeline yet and still must go through the bid process, said Neidig.
Upper Augusta's isn't the only wastewater system to see improvement. Pine Valley Associates in Union County received a $550,000 loan to construct a new extended air treatment plant with a 10,000-gallon equalization tank and a 5,000-gallon sludge holding tank. This project will replace worn-out facilities and ensure continued treatment of wastewater before it’s discharged into the North Branch Buffalo Creek.