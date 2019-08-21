LEWISBURG — Ingrid Lopp donned sneakers and capri pants Wednesday, expecting to spend the morning moving her son's belongings into his dorm room at Bucknell University.
Instead, as Lopp and her freshman son, Ryan, of Rye, N.Y., drove up to Swartz Hall they were greeted by a team of smiling student orientation assistants who quickly unloaded the vehicle.
"Everybody is so welcoming. I was all ready to lift everything and figured I'd get sweaty walking up to the third floor, but by the time I parked my car up the hill, everything was delivered to his room," she said.
Lopp wasn't alone in praising the 110 student volunteers orientation assistants who, along with facilities staff, helped move most of the 967 members of the Class of 2023 into dorm rooms at Bucknell's four freshmen residence halls in about five hours. Classes begin on Monday.
"This is such a breeze. It's wonderful," said a grateful Sangeeta Paravantavida, of Virginia, as she and her husband, Balan, watched others unload their packed vehicle and carry items into their daughter, Sahana's, dorm room in Vedder Hall.
Move-in day for their son at the University of Maryland several years ago was a lot more chaotic for the family. "We did it all," said Paravantavida.
For 19 years, Bucknell has been training upperclassmen to serve as volunteer orientation leaders and assistants to move freshmen into their housing units and connect with them throughout the year in an effort to make their arrival on campus easier.
From the moment a carload of families and a freshman's belongings pulled up to a residence hall Wednesday morning, a designated greeter approached the vehicle, asked for the new student's name and announced it loudly as orientation assistants, wearing orange tee shirts, cheered and began removing items like refrigerators, luggage, linens and even sofas
"It's like a pit stop at NASCAR," said Bucknell spokesman Mike Ferlazzo, describing the students' precision and speed. Most cars were unloaded and belongings delivered to rooms within 10 minutes.
"These kids do not pack light," said orientation assistant Haley Caper as she climbed three stories in Vedder Hall with an armful of boxes.
The task was made easier this year by members of the Bucknell football team helping out with heavier loads.
"This is a workout," said football player Jonathan Searcy who sported a grey shirt with a small band of sweat forming on his back as he walked up and down four flights of stairs.
At Swartz Hall, sophomore Caroline Tattersfield, of Mexico City, Mexico, bellowed the name of each new student through a bullhorn as music like The Who's "My Generation" and Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" blared from speakers inside another student's backpack.
"I just love the energy," said Dean of Students Amy Badal surveying the scene as students danced, chanted and greeted incoming students and their families.
Grace Nicolia, a 2017 Bucknell graduate, beamed and clapped from the backseat of her family car as she and her parents Sandy and Christina, of Long Island, dropped off her brother, Sante, for his first year Wednesday.
"I loved that I didn't feel alone when I got on campus," Nicolia said of her experience with orientation assistants on the first day at Bucknell and friendships she developed living at Swartz Hall. "I told (Sante) it would be the best four years of his life."
In Vedder Hall across campus, mothers Alex Kline and Ellen Glynn stood in their daughters' shared dorm room as others brought in their belongings.
"We felt guilty not lifting a hand," said Glynn, of New Jersey. "I never expected it to be this easy."
Her daughter, Ally, rued not packing more as roommate Tori Kline, of Maryland, said she felt more at ease meeting many students so quickly. "Now they are familiar faces," she said.
That's the point of the program, said orientation assistant Mason Rode, a junior from Wyndmoor.
For the next five days, freshmen will take part in a number of orientation programs and orientation assistants will be there to answer questions and assist in any way to relieve homesickness or any other issue.
"We're a student resource," said junior and orientation assistant Nate Feyrer, of Allentown.
Jody Young, a custodial supervisor at Vedder Hall, credited the orientation assistants, or OAs, for their work and enthusiasm as she oversaw the prompt and organized move-in process.
"If it weren't for OAs, this would be a disaster," she said.