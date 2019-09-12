SUNBURY — A Northumberland County Upset Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the public meeting room of the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.
Bidders are required to pre-register in person with the Tax Claim Bureau on the third floor of the center. The registration deadline is 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The Upset Sale is the first sale a property is exposed to after delinquent taxes and is not free and clear of taxes, liens and mortgages. Properties not sold on Thursday will be sold at next year's judicial sale.
There are 413 properties on the list as of Thursday, but county Tax Claim Director Janel Barwick expects that number to go down before the sale. The county often sells less than 20 properties at upset sales, she said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER