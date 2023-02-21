The Daily Item
The Uptown Music Collective will bring Southern rock to life during a two-day tribute at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport March 10-11.
The Collective, a nonprofit school of music, will present “Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock” over the two days. This performance, the third of the Collective’s 22-23 performance season, will feature the music of a wide range of classic and more modern southern rock style groups, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Blackberry Smoke, .38 Special, The Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Black Crows, ZZ Top, Molly Hatchet and more, all performed by some of the best young musicians in the area.
Tickets for the performance, which are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, are available through the Community Arts Center box office, 220 West Fourth St.; website, www.caclive.com; and phone, 570-326-2424.
In the tribute show, the Uptown Music Collective will perform highly crafted versions of some of the most important songs in this style, at the same time unleashing its stable of young guitar players, as they take on the challenge of performing the exciting, iconic guitar solos that helped make this style of music so exciting.
“I grew up listening to and playing along with Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, ZZ Top, etc., and as a primarily self-taught guitarist, I learned so much about riffs, phrasing, and putting together a guitar solo through listening to this music,” said Dave Brumbaugh, founder and executive director of the Collective. “Working on this challenging set of songs is going to bring all of these student musicians to a new level, and I’m looking forward to the challenge of putting it all together and teaching this fun and exciting music.”
Free Bird will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for more than three months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light, sound, and video show, organized by the students, themselves, who will work alongside the professionals at the CAC. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also the directors of the show. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded “Special Performance Group 1.”
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective senior students Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg), and Duncan Larson (Loyalsock). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Matthew Bellino (Danville), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock), Abby Colone (Loyalsock), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport), Grace Godin (Williamsport), Brendan Kuriga (South Williamsport), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock), Calistra Mahoney (Pennsylvania College of Technology), Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock).
“I’m really excited about this show,” Larson said. “I think this show, in particular, really lets the guitar players shine. The songs have clean and melodic parts that undoubtedly catch the ear. The whole show will be driving and exciting; certainly not one to miss!”