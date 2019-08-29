MILLMONT — The Union County Sportsmen's Club has been issued a new citation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for failing to provide an Asiatic black bear named Dillan with adequate veterinary care.
According to the newly released July 25 inspection report, Dillan was found with hair loss along his sides and hindquarters—and the facility had failed to contact a veterinarian about the issue. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) submitted a complaint to the USDA on August 16, including photos and video footage documenting that Dillan continued to suffer from irritated skin, broken teeth that are evidence of advanced dental disease, and morbid obesity.
"The Union County Sportsmen's Club either can't or won't provide the animals it keeps in cages on its property with even basic, required care," said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.
PETA has offered "to foot all the costs to have these animals moved to reputable sanctuaries where they would receive proper care stands, and we urge the club to do what's right by them," Peet said. Attempts by phone to reach the Club for a comment Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful