Assistance in paying certain utility bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Recovery Crisis program is still available, ahead of the program’s end on August 31. LIHEAP helps with home energy bills, ensuring continuity of utility and other energy services for low-income Pennsylvanians.
The program, which is administered through the Department of Human services, normally runs from November through April, but the Recovery Crisis program, running through August, can help with Pennsylvanians’ home energy bills, ensuring continuity of utility and other energy services for low-income Pennsylvanians. Assistance is available for both renters and homeowners.
LIHEAP Recovery Crisis benefits may be available if a household: Has their main or secondary energy source completely shut-off; Is notified that their utility service will be shut off in the next 60 days; has broken energy equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replace; Is in danger of being without fuel in 15 days or less; or, owes funds to a utility provider that would constitute a service termination if not for the Public Utility Commission’s moratorium on terminations.
Applications for LIHEAP Recovery Crisis are available online at www.compass.state.pa.us. Those who prefer to submit paper applications can print from the website or request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462 and mail it to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) or place it in a CAO’s secure dropbox, if available.
— RICK DANDES