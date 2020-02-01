LEWISBURG — Citizens’ Electric Company received a 2020 Tree Line USA award from the Arbor Day Foundation.
The award honors the Union County utility firm for its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider’s service area, according to a press release.
Tree Line USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters. According to the release, it recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America's urban trees.
Citizens’ Electric achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training in best tree care practices, sponsor tree planting and public education programming, maintain a tree-based energy conservation program, participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO