MILTON — Jennifer Mabus was appointed to Milton Borough Council.
Mabus, a 1990 graduate of Milton Area High School and U.S. Navy veteran, was appointed by borough council members on Jan. 11 to fill the vacant 4th Ward council position.
The position was left vacant following the resignation of Jay Powell, a retired postal worker who was appointed to the position in September. He resigned because he is moving out of Milton.
Powell was selected to replace Ruben Medina, from the 4th Ward. Medina resigned in August because he too was moving out of the ward.
Medina was elected in November to a four-year term. Mabus must run for election this year.