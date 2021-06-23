WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC will hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Loyalsock Township High School, 1801 Loyalsock Drive, Williamsport, from 7:30-9 a.m. on Friday. No appointment necessary.
UPMC will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for community members 12-years-old and up and the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for community members 18-years-old and up. For those who choose the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be scheduled for Monday, July 19 at Loyalsock Township High School. No matter which vaccine you choose, you must remain in your car for 15 minutes at the clinic for observation.
— THE DAILY ITEM