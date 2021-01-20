Geisinger booked 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments within four hours after the Wolf Administration expanded eligibility requirements Tuesday.
Danville Pharmacy’s upcoming vaccine clinic Saturday filled out all 500 spots within 90 minutes. Appointment requests “increased exponentially” at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. The same could be said for Weis Markets.
Representatives of each organization described a rush by the public to book a vaccine appointment, an experience shared statewide as reflected by media reports.
“They had to turn off the form. It was just going insane,” Danville Pharmacy owner Kathy Grandizio said of an online scheduler. “We need to get the vaccine into arms. We need to get it out into communities.”
Evangelical will rollout a registration hotline beginning Monday, according to Brian Wolfe, vice president of Clinic and Physician Practices. The hotline will be operational from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The hospital’s COVID-19 information is available at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
“Individuals in the expanded Phase 1A will begin receiving vaccinations starting that week,” Wolfe said.
The demand is evident but supplies of both vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna remain lagging as the rollout plods along. The expansion raises Pennsylvania’s pool of eligible persons to 3.5 million people. Cindy Findley, deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Department of Health, warned Tuesday that the Commonwealth doesn’t have enough vaccine to meet demand. Findley added that despite reports from vaccine providers, not all health care workers desiring a vaccine have received it.
“We are dealing with this demand as efficiently as we can to make sure we can vaccinate as many people as possible. This demand may lead to high call volumes and increased online traffic, so we ask for the community’s patience and for everyone to continue checking back for available appointments,” Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender said.
Geisinger accepts appointments through the MyGeisinger app. For more information, visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.
Pennsylvania’s expansion of Phase 1A of its distribution plan allows anyone age 65 or older to schedule a vaccine. Pregnant women are also now eligible along with people between the ages of 16 to 64 who have serious medical conditions such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, smoking and sickle cell disease.
A full list of eligible persons by category is available at www.health.pa.gov. There’s also a link for people to take a short quiz to determine eligibility along with an interactive map that shows which providers currently participate in the vaccination program. A green dot means the provider has the vaccine. A red dot means a participating provider doesn’t. The links in the map can be used for eligible persons to make an appointment.
There are 13 vaccine distribution sites across the Valley, none of which were marked as green Wednesday: Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg; Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Encompass Health Rehabilitation, Select Specialty Hospital, all on the Geisinger Danville campus, along with Danville Pharmacy and Danville State Hospital; Shamokin Community Health Center, Rite Aid in Shamokin and Weis Markets in Shamokin, Coal Township, Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
Weis Markets is offering the vaccine at 55 pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin. Vaccine supplies were received Wednesday with vaccinations to begin Thursday, he said.
“Demand has been extremely high,” Curtin said. “Currently, we have a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine. We hope to get more in the coming weeks.”
Appointments at Weis are booked for Thursday and Friday. Appointments can be booked two days in advance. Beginning Thursday, Weis is accepting appointments for Saturday and Monday. Curtin said appointments can only be scheduled at www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Individual pharmacies are not booking appointments, he added.
Grandizio, the owner of Danville Pharmacy, noted that her business isn’t a public retail site. It deals exclusively with long-term care facilities. They expected to serve non-affiliated health care providers at Saturday’s clinic but had to expand eligibility due to the state’s expansion.
“In my entire career," she said. "I have never lived through something like this and probably never will. This is the biggest opportunity we’ll have to give back to our fellow man in our communities to try to help in this pandemic.”