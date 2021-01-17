Activism has always been a part of Shari Jacobson's DNA.
A professor at Susquehanna University and one of the three co-founders of the Central Susquehanna Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Jacobson "grew up in a culture of service (on Long Island, N.Y.) in my family," she said.
Her uncle was a graduate of the Naval Academy and served in World War II and Korea. Jacobson's father was a Korean War era veteran, and her stepfather served in World War II.
Graduating from high school in 1980, she then served America in the Peace Corps in Africa from 1984-86 in Zaire, a country that is now called the Democratic Republic of the Congo."
While there, Jacobson taught math in a math-physics high school. Instruction was in French.
"Classes I taught included Calculus, differential equations, linear algebra, and some abstract algebra," she recalled. "It was in a village on the savannah, about 25 kilometers from a dirt road. I was about three days of travel by truck from the provincial capital: one day to walk or bike to the town where the road was, and then two days on a truck.
"It was an experience," she said, "It was great not just for me but for America. People there loved the Peace Corps volunteers who learned the local language — Kikongo and Kipende for me, lived in the villages, socialized. It left a very good feeling about our country in some politically sensitive areas."
"I always grew up with a strong sense of pride in being an American," Jacobson said. "And part of being an American was caring about other Americans.
Jacobson's life course led into academia, went to graduate school in California and then began teaching at Susquehanna University in 2000. Her family has been here since then.
Jacobson's awakening moment that led to political activism came one night when she was making dinner for her family and listening to the radio and heard a man named Richard Martinez, whose 20 year-old son Christopher was killed in an Isla Vista, California, killing rampage in Santa Barbara, in 2014.
"A gunman opened fire in a crowded pedestrian area near the University of California, Santa Barbara, and killed several people," Jacobson said. "The shooter was aiming for women but he killed Martinez's son."
Martinez was going around the country, pounding the pavement for some common sense legislation that would have kept firearms from the shooter, Jacobson explained.
"I remember hearing him and thinking, 'It can't be just those who have their loved ones taken who do the hard work so that my loved ones aren't taken,'" she said.
She decided to "step up to the plate. It's not fair for me to be a free-rider on this man's hard work."
It was then Jacobson became determined to help out.
"At that moment, I knew I needed to get involved," she said.
Jacobson went to the internet and looked for ways to get involved. "There are a lot of good organizations dealing with guns, The Brady Center for example. But I didn't want to just send a check. It's great to send a check and that is important. But I knew that was not enough for me. I wanted to do some grassroots work myself."
Then she found out about Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an all-volunteer, nonpartisan, grassroots organization that supports the second amendment while pursuing reasonable measures to curb gun violence.
Jacobson reached out to the Pennsylvania Chapter. There was nothing going on in the Valley, so she reached out to some people, including Sue Auman and Susan Jordan. "I said, 'Hey, you guys want to do this?' And they said yes."
The three did the legwork from that point on. The first meeting in Oct. 2016 drew about 20 people.
Now, the Central Susquehanna Chapter numbers "about 160, including volunteers, who are engaged," she said.
Since 2016, Moms Demand Action has been working in the Central Susquehanna Valley to educate the community about proven solutions to gun violence.
"We've had remarkable successes, particularly in helping push through the domestic violence bill, that passed both houses and was signed by Gov. Wolf in 2018," she said.
"It was a bill that disarmed dangerous domestic abusers," she explained.
Fred Keller, then a state Representative, and now a U.S. House representative, "was one of our strongest advocates for the bill. He spoke on the floor of the House urging members of the Second Amendment caucus to support it. He came to press conferences we had in the rotunda at the Capitol."
Also supportive were state Senators John Gordner and Gene Yaw, and state Reps. Lynda Culver and Kurt Masser.
"It is not in anyone's interest to have people like domestic abusers walking around with firearms," she said.
By and large these are issues that gun owners and non-gun owners, Democrats and Republicans, agree on, she noted.
Jacobson is conducting an online presentation, 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 via Zoom called Working for Gun Sense in Rural Pennsylvania.
The online presentation will describe the different ways in which gun violence affects Americans, and the organizing that has taken place to turn the tide.
The organizers note that this talk will include statistics and stories about gun violence, particularly how firearm suicides and domestic violence afflict rural communities, and may be upsetting for some participants.
The event is sponsored by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
"Shari Jacobson is an active and articulate community leader who has important information to share," said Janice Butler, a member of the League of Women Voters, Tri-County NAACP, and special presentations committee for the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
"We are lucky to have someone so dedicated in the Susquehanna Valley and we look forward to Professor Jacobson's special presentation about working for gun sense in rural Pennsylvania on Thursday," Butler added.
The program is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom program and instructions will be emailed, but each participant must register no later than 12 noon Wednesday in one of three ways:
1. Register online at https://forms.gle/teztQ99Rc8yUXjSo9
2. Call at 570-522-0105 and leave name and email address.
3. Email Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu with name and email address.