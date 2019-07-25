A new rule proposed by the Trump administration changes the way states can determine who qualifies for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, better known as food stamps.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that 3 million people could lose their food assistance as a result.
"Since the proposal to change eligibility for SNAP benefits was just proposed," said Amy Hill, director of Community Engagement and Advocacy for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, on Wednesday. "We are still looking into exactly how many families it might affect in Central Pennsylvania. I think the Department of Human Services is digging into that more deeply.
"We do know that SNAP is a critical program to helping people in need have access to healthy nutritious food," she said. "SNAP is a lifeline for millions of Americans; taking it away would leave a gap that food banks like ours could never fill on charity alone."
The proposal would tighten work requirements for those who receive SNAP.
USDA estimates that 1.7 million households "will not otherwise meet SNAP's income and asset eligibility prerequisites under the proposed rule," and will result in net savings of $9.4 billion over five years.
Ann Keeler Evans, minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, an advocate for making sure those in need had food, was outraged by the proposal.
"People will go hungry," Evans said. "Children, elders. They will starve. Is that OK with folks? People don’t have food at home because they can’t afford to. Parents smoke cigarettes so that they don’t feel the hunger, alcohol too, and it’s cheap."
Many kids only eat at school, Evans explained, "so there are 63 hours without food —unless there are backpack programs, which UUCSV has supported."
Churches cannot and should not pick up the slack, she said.
Congress has rejected previous, similar attempts to change the expanded automatic eligibility provisions, most recently during the farm bill debate in 2018.
About 36 million people participated in SNAP in April 2019, down from more than 38 million a year earlier.
Under the proposal, to qualify for automatic eligibility, people would have to get at least $50 a month in benefits from Temporary Assistance For Needy Family, or TANF, for a minimum of six months.
The rule is published in the Federal Register and can be read at https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2019-15670.
It is open for public comment for 60 days.