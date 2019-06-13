NORTHUMBERLAND — Dick Simpson has a reverence for the stars and stripes.
Friday at 7 p.m., the American Legion Post 44 will host its annual Flag Day retirement ceremony with an estimated 5,000 flags to burn.
"It's the only proper way to dispose of the flag," said Simpson, senior vice commander. "June 14 is designated as Flag Day for the country. We thought it would be appropriate to give them a decent retirement, a proper retirement."
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777. President Woodrow Wilson in 1917 officially established the day. The American Legion this year is also celebrating its 100th anniversary, but the Northumberland Post 44 wasn't chartered until 1920 and will celebrate its centennial next year.
The United States Flag Code requires that when a banner “is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The flags come from Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove, and all over the Valley, many from cemeteries, Simpson said. They are as small as hands and some are 600-square-feet, like the one that came from Penn College in Williamsport.
Simpson and the Legion members collect flags throughout the year, including from three retirement boxes located at Post 44, the American Legion Post 201 on Market Street, Sunbury, and the VFW Post 1532 on Shikellamy Avenue, Sunbury.
Legion Post 44 Commander John Hoffman said the ceremony is about "doing the respectful thing" for the flags.
"It's very dear to us," said Hoffman. "It brings tears to the guys' eyes. It means so much to military members and their families."
Adam Leister, formerly of Northumberland, was the Eagle Scout who brought the retirement boxes to the Valley as part of his Scout project when he was age 15 in 2011.
"I grew up in Northumberland, I graduated from Shikellamy in 2014, so I thought it was a good idea to get both communities involved because they both mean a lot to me," said Leister. "Both my grandfathers were in the service. I wanted to honor them and the communities they served. This was a great way to respect those who served and to respect the United State flag."
Leister now lives in West Virgina, so he won't be able to attend tonight's service. He said he attended many of the ceremonies while he still lived in the Valley.
"The military deserved a lot of respect with how they protect and defend us," he said. "The flag is a symbol for everything great about our country. Both deserve a tremendous amount of respect."
Scout Troops and community members are expected to attend and participate. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. tonight at 309 Point Township Dr, Northumberland.