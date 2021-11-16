Larson Design Group, a national architecture, engineering and professional consulting firm based in Williamsport, is adding Oklahoma-based LWPB Inc., a leading architecture and interior design firm, to its team as a subsidiary in January.
The expanded Larson Design Group will provide services through 15 offices in seven states, further positioning both organizations for sustainable national growth.
“We have a long history of working with LWPB, and we are very excited for them to join our team as we expand our national growth strategy in federal and educations markets,” said David Martin, Larson Design Group’s president and CEO. “Combining LWPB’s experience and expertise in these markets with our national reach positions LDG to better serve current and future clients. As we move forward together, we eagerly anticipate the mutual benefits for each organization, along with fostering a shared corporate culture that focuses on excellence for our clients and their projects, as well as our employees.”
The employee-owned Larson Design Group employs more than 370 throughout Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio and Arizona and was most recently recognized this year as one of Zweig Group Hot 100 Firms List and Building Design and Construction’s top 95 Nationwide Architecture and Engineering firms. Larson has more than doubled its revenue over the past 10 years.