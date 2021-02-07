Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning, but it will remain cloudy this afternoon with a few rain showers. High 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.