MIFFLINBURG — The Artisan Corner Co-Op hosted an event on Saturday designed to defeat the cold, snowy season of early 2021.
Beat The Winter Blues this weekend at the corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets brought together 13 artists and crafters to sell unique items. Several non-profits benefited, including the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, several animal rescue groups and women in developing countries through Ten Thousand Villages.
"I love the variety and different ideas of local talent," said Tammy Goodling, of Winfield. "I like to support local artists."
Becky Deptula, of Irish Valley, agreed. She and her husband Ted browsed Saturday morning, took a walk and came back to purchase a bag from Ten Thousand Villages.
"There are so many different things," said Deptula.
Cheryl Brouse, of Middleburg, walked around with her friend Wendy Roush, of Middleburg.
"The creativity of it is great," said Brouse. "It's unique. That's what we like."
Artist Valerie Moyer, who has her landscapes and still-life paintings displayed and for sale, said she like being able to connect with people who have an appreciation for art and creativity.
"It was very busy this morning, but still plenty of room for social distancing," she said. "That was encouraging. It's a wonderful opportunity to promote our work."
Founding members Karen Teichman and Pam Rosado said the art and crafts feature watercolor artists, acrylic, jewelry, gnomes and fairy gardens, alpaca products, scarves, essential oils, stuffed animals and other items.
"It's a great place to support the artists and crafters," said Teichman.
"There's a wide variety of really unique craft and gift items," said Rosado.
The Artisan Corner Co-Op features Arboreal Artistries & Gifts, C&K Unique Creations, Country Vale Alpacas, Elemental Art of Sherry Weller, Linda's Folk Art, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Patti's Gift Shop, Artist Valerie Moyer, Susquehanna 3D Makers, Dani Reber Art and Crafty Dee.
The Beat The Winter Blues event continues today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.