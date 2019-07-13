SUNBURY — An author who used to live in Lewisburg will be at the Degenstein Community Library later this month to promote his new book.
Adam D. Brown, author of "Ready to Stay," will be at the library at 7 p.m. July 25 for an author meet and greet. The story is about a tragic attraction involving a rather vulnerable innocent sweet girl who falls for the wrong guy, and his love transforms her.
Loosely based on a true event, “Ready to Slay” is a dark teenage love story about obsession, tragic attraction and how one person cannot save another from his or her own demons. Dealing unflinchingly with the difficult topics of desire, self-image honesty, and the cruelty of love, “Ready to Slay” serves as a cautionary tale for young adults, teachers, mentors and parents alike.
In its social relevance, the novel mainly explores two subjects that, the author believes, permeate today’s media and pop culture — crime and the perils of romance, according to the author.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER