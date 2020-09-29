Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley increased by an average of two cents this week, due to a drop in demand, according to AAA's East Central Gas Price Report, released Monday.
The average price for gasoline $2.50 per gallon; last year on this date it was $2.78. The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.58, Lewisburg, $2.42, Mifflinburg, $2.49, Milton, $2.56, Mount Carmel, $2.44, Selinsgrove, $2.53, Shamokin, $2.45, and Sunbury, $2.51.
— Rick Dandes