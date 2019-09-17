The former Northumberland National Bank executive accused of mismanaging funds could face criminal charges, according to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency.
As a result of actions by Scott A. Heintzelman, the bank's former Director and Senior Trust Officer, 561 customers had to be repaid and the bank lost $1.2 million, according to a July 31 filing by the comptroller's office.
"The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency does not have authority to bring criminal prosecutions but refers matters to the Department of Justice where appropriate," a spokesperson from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Tuesday. "Nothing in the order precludes a jurisdiction with criminal prosecutorial authority from proceeding."
Department of Justice representatives did not return a call seeking comment.
Heintzelman did not admit or deny any wrongdoing but signed an agreement with the Treasury Department to avoid the costs associated with future administrative and judicial proceedings, according to the filing by Michael Brickman, deputy comptroller for the special supervision division of the U.S. Treasury office.
Northumberland National Bank Chairman, President and CEO Don Steele said the bank lost $1.2 million and every customer was refunded two years ago. Steele said the bank is currently seeking action against former accountants of the bank at the time.
Steele said no customers are in danger.
According to Brickman, Heintzelman engaged in misconduct by executing thousands of trades of fixed income securities from April 2002 through May 2014.
A court filing in Northumberland County shows Northumberland National Bank is suing Snodgrass Certified Public Accounts and Consultants, of Cranberry Township. Snodgrass is an independent accounting and consulting firm which serves financial institutions.
The bank claims the accounting firm did not notify the bank of issues during audits through the years. The case is pending in county court and Northumberland National Bank has asked for a jury trial. Heintzelman is listed in the court documents by the bank.