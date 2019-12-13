LEWISBURG — Allen Schweinsberg, coordinator of the local Seven Mountains Audobon Society chapter remembers the time he and his wife spotted a bald eagle while at home in Lewisburg.
"It was a wonderful moment" he recalled, "and probably the most exciting sighting of a species that I've seen since I began bird watching for this group n 1974."
This Sunday, Schweinsberg and his wife, along with other groups from Seven Mountains will participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC), along with birders across the country.
Audobon has been counting species in this manner in a two-to-three week period around Christmas for more than 100 years.
Typically, he said, "we'll observe 60-70 different species in a block of time. Our all-time high was 81. Last year, we saw 59 different species."
Weather is a factor, Schweinsberg said. "Also the changes in the habitat, as forested areas are cleared for home construction."
Schwinsberg's "territory" begins near Mazeppa, he said. "I just like being outdoors. And it's always a thrill to see something new."
A team of four "birders" led by Mike Molesevich, will also be out on Sunday.
Molesevich has been participating in CBC for about 40 years he said, on Friday.
"We start early, 5:30 a.m. and might go until 1 p.m.
Molesevich and his group begin in the White Springs area. "We're in some nice farmland, some state land, a nice mix of territory."
"Oh I love doing this," he said. "Some people think we are nuts getting up at this hour. I'm an early riser. It is part of my nature and even in the worst weather ... there are times we are in the middle of a pine forest, snow is coming down and we are just listening and observing. Unless you're done it. It's wonderful and exciting at times."
"The whole point of this is to see what species are here, how numbers might be declining or increasing. Territories will often move," he said. "Climate change is also affecting populations and territories."
Anyone interested in participating in this bird count should contact their local Audubon Group to get involved or contact Allen Schweinsberg or Mike Molesevich for the Lewisburg count also contact the Seven Mountains Audubon Society.