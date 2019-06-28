Valley bridge receives dedication

MONTANDON — More than 50 family, friends, and co-workers on Friday braved near 90-degree temperatures to honor the late Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee Harold “Don” Whipple at a ceremony naming a bridge on Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, as the H. Donald Whipple Memorial Bridge.
The bridge, which Whipple helped design, spans Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and a tributary to Chillisquaque Creek just west of the intersection with Route 147.
Whipple, then 33, died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash while on the job in August 2016.
Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 161-2018, the legislation designating the bridge in Whipple’s honor, last November.
“Today is a special day,” said District 3 Executive Sandra Tosca, where Whipple was assigned to the bridge design team. “We are remembering, celebrating Don’s life and recognizing Don’s accomplishments, While his memory will live on in our hearts, the naming of this bridge will serve as a physical memorial to an outstanding individual who served the department with distinction and was loved and respected by everyone.”
Dedication, quality of work, and drive to continue learning new skills were hallmarks of Don’s PennDOT career, Tosca said. He was known for his kindness and unique sense of humor and made many friends within the department.
“He thrived on challenges,” Tosca said, “and he was given many challenging projects. The bridge being named in his honor is one of them. He was very proud of this accomplishment.”
Keith Johnson, retired PennDOT bridge design squad leader said, “he was so proud of this bridge. Like the bridge, he was one of a kind.”
“Don was a fantastic co-worker and an absolute joy to work with,” added Margaret Jackson, a PennDOT engineer who worked on the Route 405 bridge with him. “It was a very unique project to do in-house, being a two-span bridge with a railroad underneath. through these challenges we worked. Hard. We also laughed a lot. He had an excellent work ethic, but I’ll remember him most as a caring friend who we deeply miss.”
After the ceremony, Whipple’s wife Julia said, “We all remember my husband Don. He loved his job. And he would love the fact that a bridge he worked on is named after him now.”
Whipple thought the turnout of more than 50 friends, colleagues, and family, was “awesome. We have a lot of great friends, and his work family is now part of our family. We’ve had a very big support group. They are amazing.”