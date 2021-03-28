DANVILLE — When Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics, began thinking about how to help her community, and aid the businesses in downtown Danville, particularly coming out of the pandemic, she wondered if the best way to go about it was to organize a group and do things together.
The idea for donating to a food bank came when Abbey Kremser, of English Garden, came to Roth with the idea of doing a promotion.
Roth had been wanting to get a retail group together, basically for things like this.
“Everything works better when we all work together,” Roth said. “Everyone benefits when there are more things going on in the downtown area, drawing people here.”
To start it, a group that included businesspeople Roth, Kremser, Alexis Pappas, Old City Bagel Co., Macey Getkin, Twice as Dear gift shop, and Joann and Brad Bason, Bason Coffee, came together and thought that with Easter coming up, it would be good to contribute to the local food bank.
On Wednesday, a group of Danville business owners came together to fight hunger, and hand 11 checks totaling more than $2,200 to Linda Shoop, of the Danville Riverside Food Bank.
“This isn’t the final amount,” Roth said. But the total represented what was given to the food bank on Wednesday.
“There were other contributors who couldn’t be here,” Roth said.
“I didn’t know anything about this until I was contacted [on Tuesday],” Shoop said.
“There is a lot of hunger insecurity here,” Roth said. “And it’s sad. As an individual you always feel like you can’t make that big a difference but when everybody works together we can be more effective. So, we are doing this to fight hunger. But we are planning to periodically all do things together. Some things to benefit the community, and some things just to promote Danville as a place to be.”
Kremser said that she has been made aware of the issue of hunger, “especially in the last year.”
While accepting the checks, Shoop said, “We’ve noticed, a little in the last year that we are getting a higher percentage of older people coming to the food bank. A lot of them are living on $700, $800, $900 a month. They are so appreciative of anything we can give them.
“Our family numbers are going down a little bit as people go back to work,” Shoop said. “But the older population numbers are rising.”
“If you’re on a fixed income,” Roth added, “grocery prices, for example, just keep going up. I live in Mahoning Township, so I drive by Shiloh Church on my way to work, and I am just amazed at the long lines ... and how many people come to the food bank for help.”
The food at the food bank is given out “as soon as we are finished preparing it,” Shoop said. “On food distribution days, we say it starts at 10 a.m., but when we get to the church at 7:30 a.m., some people are already lined up. It’s a steady stream of people until about 1 p.m.”
The money raised will “probably” be used to buy food from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Shoop said. “We also buy food from Weis and Giant. We also give out gift cards to help supplement the food that they do buy.”
The food bank is open the second Saturday of every month.
“And we serve about 300 to 350 families,” Shoop said.
Surviving the pandemic
Merle Harmon is the cosmetics part of Roth’s store, at 498 Mill Street.
This July will be the sixth anniversary of the store at the Mill Street location, since Roth has owned it. But Roth also sells some clothing lines, and “does a little bit of hairdressing,” she said.
About the past pandemic year, Roth said, “I was very fortunate to still wind up on the positive end, but not by a lot. I am fortunate to have a lot of loyal customers in those five or six years that I’ve had this business. It was tough.
“The toughest part, truthfully,” she said, “has been not being able to give your customers hugs. I am lucky to have found good friends through this. I do what I can to keep it going.”
Ruth has been pleasantly surprised how much people have supported the downtown.
“I am hoping that people will enjoy the downtown again,” Roth said. “I think people are eager to come into stores and feel things and try things on instead of just ordering online.”
Merle Norman Cosmetics hours are: Mon-Wed, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.