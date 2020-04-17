MIDDLEBURG — A Snyder County business owner will join a protest Monday in which he hopes will show Gov. Tom Wolf that restrictions for certain parts of the state need to be lifted.
Arden Steiner, owner of Affordable Fuels, in Middleburg, said he is upset with Wolf's press conferences that Steiner said, "continue to change daily."
"I am passionate about this because these announcements overreach the power and authority he has on my business," Steiner said. "I, as much as anybody else, want health and protection for our community and country, but every day at 2 p.m. thousands of business owners are bracing for the next thing sent out to change the face of our businesses and institute new policies, and we never know what it is going to look like."
Steiner, who employes 27 people, said he will join thousands of others who will arrive in Harrisburg to protest Wolf's sanctions, including state Rep. David Rowe.
"I will be there supporting our businesses," Rowe said. "I gave the governor credit in the past because he was putting restrictions on a county-by-county basis, but he crossed over and attempted a one-size-fixes-all approach. It is not working."
Mike Stoltzfus, owner of DMS Generator Service and Repair, of Millmont, said he also will be traveling to Harrisburg in support of all businesses, he said.
"I support the local economy," he said. "Even though I am allowed to work, I understand what people are going through. This is our community and it is important to all businesses to be open no matter whose it is."
Steiner said he hopes Wolf pays attention to the protests on Monday.
"There has been no due process," Steiner said. "Every day at 2 p.m. when the governor speaks, something else is levied. Then two days later something is brought back without ever having a thorough due process before these announcements are made that are killing our economy."
Rowe and Steiner said the protests that are taking place are going to be done with social distancing and people driving by in their own vehicles.
"I believe we can be safe, sanitize and disaffect our work areas and have an open economy in Pennsylvania," Steiner said.
Rowe said he hopes Wolf levels the field and also people to open their businesses in a safe manner.
"We need something that would create a uniformed standard so that plumbers are able to work with someone instead of saying 'but it is OK to allow 50 people in a store to walk around.' We need to stop and consider the cure may be worse than the disease."