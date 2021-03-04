SHAMOKIN DAM — Eagles Wind Coffee House, in Shamokin Dam, violated COVID-19 mitigation measures and was shut down, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Four other restaurants in the state were also closed. None of them were in Valley counties. The state did not provide specific details on the violation.
A total of nine inspections were completed in Valley counties, six in Snyder and three in Northumberland, the department said. Two of the inspections, one in each county, were COVID-19-complaint-driven. The department's news release said there was one COVID-19-complaint-driven inspection in Union County.
State officials said 225 food facility COVID-19-related complaints were received between Feb. 22 and 28 and 47 of those were referred to local and county health jurisdictions. Inspectors from the department's food safety bureau "conducted 605 inspections, 33 of which were complaint-driven. 30 complaints were related to COVID-19 mitigation measures," according to the news release.
Current restaurant mitigation measures include:
— Self-certified restaurants may open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining. Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining,
— On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed, and
— Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 PM., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight.
— The Daily Item