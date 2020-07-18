Greater demand for products consumed at home has led to an aluminum can shortage across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corey Fasold, the owner of Brewer's Outlet in Sunbury, said he tried to place an order this week and 50 percent of the items he normally orders were out of stock. He was not able to get new shipments of Coors Light, Miller Light and Keystone Light, among other products, including some soda products.
"I've never seen that in my whole business life," said Fasold. "It's not about what I want to buy, it's about what they have to sell. If I don't buy it today, it might not be there tomorrow. It's a very different world right now. They have the product, they don't have the packaging to put it in."
Fasold is not worried about business: if he is out of a product, other distributors are, too, and consumers will just have to switch brands, he said.
Which is also what Jeff Adams, of Dornsife, said. He usually drinks Miller Light.
"I'll probably get Yuengling, or just switch to bottles," said Adams, at Brewer's Outlet, on Friday.
The increased demand
The increased demand
“Beverages in convenient take-home packages like aluminum cans are particularly popular right now, and beverage company employees are doing all they can to make sure store shelves remain fully stocked," said American Beverage Association spokesperson Danielle Smotkin.
Matt Meenan, spokesman for The Aluminum Association, said the aluminum beverage can manufacturing industry has seen unprecedented demand for this environmentally-friendly container prior to and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aluminum Association is the industry’s leading voice in Washington, DC., that provides global standards, industry statistics and expert knowledge to member companies and policymakers nationwide.
"Can sheet producers have increased shipments to market, which were up significantly in May and June (the latest data available)," said Meenan. "Many new beverages are coming to market in cans and other long-standing can customers are moving away from plastic bottles due to ongoing environmental concerns around plastic pollution. Consumers also appear to be favoring the portability and storability cans as they spend more time at home.”
Shipments of can stock by domestic producers totaled 328.5 million pounds during June 2020, an increase of 6.6 percent over the June 2019 total of 308.3 million pounds. Compared to the previous month, shipments were off eight‐tenths of one percent from the May 2020 total of 331.2 million pounds. Year‐to‐date shipments through the first half of 2020 totaled 1,872.1 million pounds, up four‐tenths of one percent over the 2019 year‐to‐date total of 1,864.4 million pounds, according to The Aluminum Association.
Compared to June 2019, producer shipments of can stock to U.S. markets increased 7.7 percent to 309.7 million pounds, while exports decreased 8.8 percent to 18.8 million pounds, according to The Aluminum Association
Fasold said he learned more from a representative of MillerCoors that alcohol consumption went up when people were at home. The majority of recycling centers also shut down, meaning the industry could not get recycled aluminum.
Giant Markets Corporate spokesperson Ashley Flower said Giant is seeing a shortage.
"We’re monitoring the situation and working closely with suppliers to ensure stock however, some items may be temporarily unavailable," she said. "We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience."
Weis has signs up
Weis Markets has signs up in their soda aisles, stating: "Due to a national aluminum can shortage, some items may be temporarily unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience."
"We haven’t put limits on canned sodas but it’s quite possible there will be a shortage of canned soda and beer in the coming months," said Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin. "There will be plenty of beer and soda – but less of it will be in cans."
The reason is pandemic-related, he said.
"Pre-pandemic, a considerable amount of beer was consumed in taverns, bars and restaurant," said Curtin. "Most of the beer served was draft or bottled. During the pandemic, bars and restaurants were initially closed and then limited with their indoor seating. As a result, beer sales shifted to takeout – often in supermarket cafes – where beer in cans sells very well."
The big brewers — Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors — started buying as much aluminum as they could get their hands on, said Curtin.
"And it’s probably not going to be enough," he said. "And of course, Coke and Pepsi are scrambling to buy cans as well – the result will probably be a shortage of canned beverages."
When a customer publically asked Coca-Cola on Twitter why it was so hard to find Cherry Coke at the stores, the company responded.
"Like many companies, we are seeing greater demand for products consumed at home, and we are taking measures to adapt to the demand," the company said on its Twitter account. "We are working closely with our customers and our suppliers to mitigate the challenge during this unprecedented time."
Other local companies experiences
Heather Rudisill, owner of Mid-Penn Beverage in Middleburg, said she has been seeing the same shortages.
"I managed to get a small shipment (of Miller Coors) in a week or so ago, but it was gone within a week," she said. "I probably won't see any more until August. There's definitely been a shortage."
Customers are adjusting, she said.
"They tend to switch to something else," she said. "In the long run, I hope it doesn't last that long."
Guy McCarty, the brewery director of Rusty Rail Brewing Co. in Mifflinburg, said preemptive action was taken. They expanded from one vendor of cans to three vendors for the 16-ounce products.
"This is mostly a 12-ounce can issue from what we've been told, but as companies try to shift to increase demand, this could pull from the 16-ounce production," said McCarty. "It is a concern, it is on our radar, and we've been talking about it in our production meetings."
Rusty Rail distributes its beer products around Pennsylvania as well as Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
"We feel confident that working with a wide variety of vendors will allow us to supply our product to our fans and loyal customers," said McCarty.