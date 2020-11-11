Veterans around the Valley can choose from a variety of free and reduced meals or specials at restaurants throughout the region today:
Golden Corral: From Nov. 1-30, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage.
7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day.
Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.
Bob Evans: Offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military
Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.
Denny’s: All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
Friendly’s Free Breakfast: Veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free All-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the All-American Burger, served with a side of fries and a drink.
Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House: 20% off meals for all veterans
Red Robin: Veterans and Active Military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between 11/12 and 11/30 for Dine-in or To-Go.
Sheetz: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any location. Plus a free car wash.
Starbucks: Active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.
Texas Roadhouse: Vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.
Ultimate Car Wash: Due to poor weather expected today, they are extending Veterans Car Wash through the end of the day Nov. 12. All veterans and military a free car wash at locations in Williamsport, Selinsgrove and Danville.
Wendy’s: Offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.
