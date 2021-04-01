SUNBURY — The seven libraries of Northumberland County (Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, Ralpho Township Public Library and the Shamokin Coal Township Public Library) encourage all community members to visit the libraries again during National Library Week. All of the public libraries in Northumberland County are open for browsing.
First sponsored in 1958, April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week. It's time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration, according to Degenstein Library Director Melissa Rowse.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Even when the buildings were closed, the Libraries of Northumberland County continued serving residents by offering virtual programs, extending their wi-fi access, and supplemented online education. Libraries in Northumberland County are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, homeschool materials, and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home, Rowse said.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtags: #NationalLibraryWeek and #MyLibraryIs.
