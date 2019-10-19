Valley chamber receives statewide award

SHAMOKIN DAM — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce received the 2019 Chamber of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP).
The award was announced on Thursday at PACP's 2019 Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference at the DuBois Country Club in DuBois.
In addition to recognizing organization excellence, the PACP Chamber of the Year Award focuses on acknowledging one or more significant achievements / accomplishments that a chamber has initiated, stimulated, and/or led in its respective service area at some point during the past 18 months. Organizational excellence is evaluated in the areas of membership, programs, planning, and finance.
The Chamber identified a top concern of its members as the workforce and the need for skilled employees. The Chamber began researching and exploring a variety of options that could potentially enhance the value of the community’s workforce. Throughout the process, the largest success was the opening of a local community college. The new local community college campus of Luzerne County Community College in Watsontown was a joint effort led by the Chamber along with local community business leaders and government representatives.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER