The Daily Item
Meal distributions continue this week ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, when several holiday meals will be provided across the Valley.
Here is the latest list for this week:
Today
United Pentecostal Church distribution will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the church at 2822 Buffalo Road.
Thursday
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church — 279 Market St. — beginning at noon. Call the church office at 570-966-2746 to make reservations for dining in, takeouts and local deliveries. All reservations had to be made by Tuesday.
The annual First Presbyterian Church Thanksgiving dinner in Lewisburg will be offered for pickup or local delivery only. Reservations for meals will be required and orders had to be received by Nov. 19. Pickup will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. behind the church at 18 Market St.
Missio Dei Church will host a meal at 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove, from 8-11 a.m. They will distribute 200 meals for free to those in the community that may be in need. Email pastorca@missiodeipa.com for more information.
Also in Selinsgrove, St Pius X Church hosts its 6th annual Thanksgiving meal at 112 Fairway Drive. Free meals for pickup or deliveries only from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Call Carla Minori 570-847-5200 or email ctminori@ptd.net.
Trinity United Methodist Church’s Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for afternoon pickup at 6th and King streets in Northumberland. Call 570-473-9145 to place orders early. Kitchen help and delivery people are always needed.
Sunbury’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by Rhonda Fisher and Angels “Brown Bag” turkey sandwich meals with snacks and dessert will be distributed by volunteers at their food trailer from noon-2 p.m. in Cameron Park. Call Rhonda Fisher at 570-765-3850.
First Presbyterian Church of Milton will host an in-person or takeout dinner at noon. Takeout dinners are available but must be called in to the church office prior to the event. Call 570-742-4491 between 9 a.m. and noon to place an order.
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served buffet-style — takeout orders are also available — at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watsontown. The dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 400 Main St. in Watsontown.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville (Knights of Columbus) is doing an in-person meal in the school cafeteria at noon.