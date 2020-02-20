SUNBURY — The Sunbury satellite branch of Lackawanna College received a $385,000 grant to establish a scholarship fund to strengthen the College’s financial aid offerings and provide additional assistance for students with financial need.
College officials announced the grant from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation on Wednesday.
The Sunbury branch of Lackawanna had its first semester starting Aug. 28, 2017. The college satellite campus is located at the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St., a site formerly occupied by the McCann School of Business and Technology. It offers bachelor’s and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs to students in Northumberland County, the Central Susquehanna Valley and its surrounding regions.
“We are exceptionally grateful to the members of the Foundation Board for their commitment to our Sunbury students and Lackawanna College,” said Mark Volk, Lackawanna College President. “Through their generosity, we will be able to help deserving students achieve their higher education dreams while instilling in them the importance of giving back so that others may have those same opportunities.”
“With the support and generosity of the Stabler Foundation we can provide more opportunities for students in our local communities,” said Philip Campbell, Lackawanna College Sunbury Center Director. “This grant ensures that we are able to keep higher education in Sunbury valuable, affordable and accessible for many years to come.”
Established in 1966, The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation awards grants to charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational nonprofit organizations in central and eastern Pennsylvania.
