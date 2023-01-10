Susquehanna University and Bucknell University received grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) after it was announced that 39 institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools were awarded more than $1.3 million.
Susquehanna University received $30,300, while Bucknell University was granted $40,000, the release said.
Gov. Tom Wolf established "It’s On Us PA," the nation’s first statewide campaign to combat campus sexual assault and violence, nearly seven years ago and has made Pennsylvania a national leader in improving campus safety, according to a press release.
“PDE is committed to supporting efforts that keep college campuses safe, inclusive, and welcoming spaces for all students,” Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said.
“The 'It’s On Us PA' campaign cultivates change and provides colleges, universities, and postsecondary career and trade schools with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment, and violence.”
The grants provide funding from Jan. 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024, to implement strategies on campuses to address goals of the It’s On Us PA campaign, which include improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence to better serve all students, the release said.