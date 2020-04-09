SELINSGROVE — A stuffed animal scavenger hunt in the Valley started because a mother wanted to make her son smile after losing everything in a house fire in January.
Marissa Crames and her son on Feb. 6 lost their Middleburg home, possessions and pets in a fire. After the governor issued a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 crisis last month, Crames was afraid her 7-yer-old son Liam Crames, an only child, would go into a depression.
"I heard people were putting stuffed animals in windows for kids to find, but there weren't any around here," said Crames, now of Selinsgrove. "I called around to some friends and ask them to put them up in their windows. I started the Facebook group, it caught on and now it's all over and it's wonderful."
The Central PA Stuffed Animal Hunters has 2,245 members as of Thursday afternoon. The idea is that residents put stuffed animals in their windows and front porches, and then parents and their children can find them when they're out walking — exercise is one of the activities still permitted under Gov. Tom Wolf's order.
"It entertains both children and adults," said Crames. "You're sitting at home, you're doing nothing and it doesn't cost you anything to put a bear in the window. It's a cross between a scavenger hunt and looking at Christmas lights."
Crames said she doesn't know how many stuffed animals are displayed around the Valley. She said hundreds can be found in each town: Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Middleburg, Lewisburg and other locations.
Felicia Kaufman, of Selinsgrove, has taken her children, a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter, out to hunt and put their own bears up in the window. One of the bears is human-sized.
"It gives the kids a great way to get out," said Kaufman. "It helped my son with his math. We took a notebook and he counted every bear. He was making little tally marks. He was really excited about it."
Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, of Selinsgrove, said she put stuffed animals in the window and has taken her 6-year-old son on drives to find the other bears.
"Charlie (her son) just misses his friends a lot, so being able to drive by houses is a neat opportunity to still feel connected to his buddies," said Rager Kay.
There have been unique displays: Joker holding Batman hostage in Danville, a stuffed monkey wearing a medical mask in Northumberland and a taxidermy bear head with a full-size human costume in Point Township.
At the Crames' home, they displayed a dragon, a stuffed bear Crames managed to save from her old home that is 35 years old and a special stuffed bear named Tricera-Bear. The Tricera-Bear was given to Liam by a kind stranger after losing all his toys in the fire, she said.
One group member, Stacy Hurley Meachum, of Lewisburg, donated a Boyd's Bear still sealed in plastic. Meachum, a former preschool teacher and cancer survivor, wanted to give them to children who may need "a little extra love," said Crames.
The Central PA Stuffed Animal Hunters can be found on Facebook.