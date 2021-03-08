LEWISBURG — The counties of Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour received $2.2 million in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), according to SEDA-Council of Governments on Monday.
Northumberland County received $1,028,921, Union County received $508,814, Snyder County received $457,268 and Montour County received $206,480.
Eligible hospitality industry businesses can apply for the funds on March 15. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is urging businesses to apply as soon as possible for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants since funds may be quickly exhausted.
Businesses can apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at www.csgiving.org from March 15 until the funds are exhausted or June 15. Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000. Funds will alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEDA-COG will receive the applications and determine eligibility and grant amounts. SEDA-COG also will disburse the funds to awarded businesses.
Eligible hospitality industry businesses include hotels, restaurants, bars and taverns. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) found at www.naics.com/search.
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.
Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50 percent reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org.
The grant program was created from Act 1 of 2021, which was passed Feb. 5. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).