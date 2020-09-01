Staffing polling places continues to be a challenge for some Valley election officials.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections, typically needs about 135 poll workers. He said he has close to that today, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, but is always looking for more.
“We think we are in relatively good shape,” said Greg Katherman, director of elections, Union County, on Monday. “But we are always looking for people who are interested in being poll workers. So many things can happen. COVID of course, could break out again. People have other illnesses or emergencies that sometimes cause them to drop out at the last minute.
“Some of our regular poll workers have opted out this cycle,” Katherman said.
He will be accepting applications “right up until the very end, roughly five days before the election. It’s always a challenge. Maybe even more so now with COVID.”
Only about eight workers from the primary have dropped out, he said. “So we’re looking to fill those spots. But that could change at any time.”
In Northumberland County, Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said they usually require about 265 workers to cover 67 stations.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape for the general,” Savidge said. “We allow our judge of elections to keep their teams. If those teams are full, we leave them alone. If there are vacant spots we’ll go through poll worker interest forms sent to us.”
Savidge said he believes people feel safe and they have a good supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs).
Debbie Bilger, Snyder County director of elections, needs 125-135 poll workers, she said.
“We are currently in a good position,” she said.
As of Monday, Bilger is only aware of three positions that need to be filled. “We are in contact with several individuals who are interested in filling these positions,” she explained.
To mitigate against the transmission of COVID, Bilger said “we have a significant amount of PPEs provided by the county and the state. We have gloves, masks, shields, and sneeze guards to protect our poll workers. Many of them have been with us for a very long time.”
Feedback from the poll workers after the June primary was positive. “They felt they were safe, so this leads me to believe that they’ll stay with us during the General Election,” Bilger said.
Anyone interested in working the polls can visit https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/DOS-VotesPA/County and fill out a form specific to their county of residence.
Most poll workers have traditionally been over the age of 61, making them especially vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID-19. An Election Administration and Voting Survey submitted to Congress on the 2018 election showed that less than one-fifth of poll workers were younger than 41 years old and more than two-thirds were 61 or older.
This, according to the United States Election Assistance Commission, has resulted in a critical need for poll workers.
Director of Elections Holly Brandon, Montour, did not return phone calls.