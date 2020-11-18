HARRISBURG — All four Valley counties remain under a drought watch while the Commonwealth Drought Task Force lifted drought watch for 10 counties. Twenty counties remain on drought watch, and three remain on drought warning.
Drought watch remains for Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties. Three counties remain on drought warning: Clinton, McKean, and Potter.
According to the DEP, consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
DEP has notified water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents.
— THE DAILY ITEM