SUNBURY — The Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic has received a $15,000 grant from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help with COVID-19 response in the community.
The Foundation has historically worked with the Sunbury-based clinic to increase access to oral health care, but amid all of the uncertainty and challenges caused by the pandemic, "we have provided unrestricted funding," said Tami Holzman, corporate communications, Delta Dental.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our Pennsylvania-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers,” explained Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. “We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues.”
— Rick Dandes