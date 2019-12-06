SUNBURY — Not having a hospital and emergency room in Sunbury in three months has Dr. John Pagana worried.
Pagana, a retired family practice physician and founder of and Volunteer Medical Director at A Community Clinic in Sunbury, said the consequences of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury closing by March 2020 could be drastic for the rural area. Patients were often stabilized at UPMC's emergency room and then transported to other hospitals.
"It will be a big problem with emergencies," said Pagana. "We have two good hospitals with Evangelical Community Hospital (in Lewisburg) and Geisinger (in Danville and Coal Township), but they might not be close enough. That ten minutes (during an emergency) could mean life or death."
Pagana called it the "golden hour" — the period of time following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical and surgical treatment will prevent death. If, for example, someone gets in an accident in Herndon, the closest hospital would be Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital at 18.8 miles away.
"If they're not going to be taken care of right in the first hour, we may lose some of those people," said Pagana. "It's life and death."
Urgent care facilities are an option, but they offer high-quality care for individuals who don’t need an emergency room visit or are battling more common illnesses, officials said. They offer care with less expense and in less time. Officials at the Urgent Care Association of America estimate the average cost of a trip to an urgent care facility is $155, while a trip to the ER runs more than $1,300.
Geisinger's Careworks and Evangelical’s new facility in its West Branch Medical Center, and private entities are examples of urgent care facilities. Pagana also noted that another urgent care option is A Community Clinic, at 344 Market St., Sunbury, which offers free medications and lab services to uninsured, income-eligible residents in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties.
Geisinger will 'look for opportunities' to serve area
Joseph Stender, a spokesman for Geisinger, provided a statement on Friday about the closing.
“We are fortunate to be a part of a strong community with many neighbors, leaders and organizations that will work to make sure the patients and employees affected by the recent announcement are supported," he said. "Geisinger has strong partnerships with many area organizations to benefit the health and wellness of our region, including local health organizations like Sunbury Community Hospital. We will continue to look for opportunities to invest and bring programs and services close to home in this area, like we did when deciding to move our Life Flight 1 base to Penn Valley Airport."
One factor considered with this move was that it would bring this important service closer to this area, where high-level health services like trauma and neonatal care were farther away, he said.
"As a member of these communities for more than 100 years, we will continue to stand alongside our neighbors and friends in the Central Susquehanna Valley to make health and wellness easier to achieve for everyone," he said.
Closing bad for behavioral health patients
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman said a lack of mental health and behavioral health care means patients go to the emergency room. One the highest volume of patients for UPMC were behavioral health-related, she said.
"I think that will place a burden on other emergency departments," she said. "That closing is a huge concern when we already struggle to find behavioral health beds."
Furthermore, transportation for patients may be an issue. With a lack of public transportation, many patients may struggle to have their medical needs met if there is no hospital within walking distance, she said.
Troutman and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Garrett said there have been conversations about bringing people together to see what can be done about the situation, but there are no answers yet.
"Whatever happens has to be collaborative," she said. "I've not heard of anyone yet to step up. I think we'll have to get really creative about the approach. My hope is there is enough interest and enough resources to do something. The immediate next step is having conversations with stakeholders and see what the interest is."
The focus needs to be on the patients and employees, said Garrett.
"We need to make sure everyone in Sunbury is health," he said. "I've been told by UPMC officials that all employees will have first chance for jobs at UPMC. We feel good about that, now let's focus on the opportunities."
Garrett said the Chamber was invited to the Sunbury Community Partnership Forum group with other community partners such as Sunbury Revitilization Inc, the United Way, CareerLink, the city, the state Department of Community and Economic Development and other partners. The group will discuss community needs based on UPMC's closure.