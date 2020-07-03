LEWISBURG — Dr. George Miller officially ended a 48-year career in medicine, retiring from Evangelical Community Hospital.
Miller is known throughout the valley as an obstetrician and gynecologist, having delivered 8,498 babies — most of them at Evangelical.
Miller began his career in the U.S. Army. He moved to Lewisburg and had been in private practice in the area since 1978. He made history at Evangelical by playing an integral role in developing birthing rooms in what is now known as The Family Place, the hospital’s obstetrics unit. The rooms were designed to have a more homelike feel for mothers during their delivery and allowed fathers to be part of the birthing experience. The first room was created and in practice by 1979.
In 2017, Miller began delivering care as an obstetrician and gynecologist at the hospital when Evangelical acquired his practice, Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics, PC, and merged its providers and patients into one practice caring for women of all ages.
