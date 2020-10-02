President Donald Trump’s age places him in one of the highest risk categories for COVID-19 but his own personal health factors will ultimately determine how the respiratory disease will affect his health, according to Dr. Doyle Ashburn of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Word spread early Friday that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump each contracted the coronavirus infection. A White House official said Friday that the president was experiencing mild symptoms.
Trump, 74, announced his diagnosis on Twitter, adding he would “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that the severity of the disease is riskier for people older in age and with preexisting conditions. While Trump’s health conditions are little known, his age puts him at higher risk of severe illness, the CDC finds.
People ages 65 to 74 are seven times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are 18 to 29 years old, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risks rise exponentially at older ages.
Population health data like age, gender and co-morbidities can show how COVID-19 impacts specific groups of persons but isn’t necessarily a good predictor for an individual’s health.
“From my work in critical care at Evangelical during the pandemic, I’ve seen that COVID-19 is specific to each individual. There is no single snapshot of a typical COVID-19 positive person. While there are general symptoms that are associated with the virus, each case experiences symptoms differently and at different intensity levels,” Ashburn said, pointing out that he has no role in the president’s care.
“The president is in an age category that carries some risk for severe illness, however, it differs for each person based on their overall health status and existing conditions that may cause a weakness in the system. I’ve known of individuals his age who have hardly any symptoms at all to seeing the other end of the spectrum where they are ill enough for sometimes lengthy hospitalizations that require medical interventions such as the use of ventilators,” Ashburn said.
Marilynn Marchione, chief medical writer for The Associated Press, found that the infection causes mild or no symptoms in about 80% of cases. About 15% of people become seriously ill and 5% get critically ill.
Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger’s director of infectious diseases, reminds that precautionary measures are needed in the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19: masking, social distancing and proper hand hygiene. He also encouraged people to get a flu shot.
“We know that COVID-19 is still in our communities and that older individuals, as well as those with chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, COPD and asthma, are at a heightened risk for severe complications,” Martin said.
The president faces some of these health risks, according to Marchione.
Trump is obese, with a body mass index just past 30, Marchione wrote.
"Obesity is a state of chronic lowered immunity. In other words, you don't respond to vaccines as well, you don't respond to infections as well" as people of normal weight, Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic who has no role in Trump's care, told Marchione.
Trump takes a statin drug to lower his cholesterol, and that condition also raises his risk for COVID-19 complications, doctors said.