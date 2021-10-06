Mikki Anselmo has a soft spot for animals, particularly dogs. Now, dog-lovers across the nation will have a chance to share in the Point Township woman’s joy.
Two of Anselmo’s dogs, Baxter and Oliver, were selected for Workman Publishing’s 365 Dogs Page-A-Day calendar for 2022. They were chosen from “thousands of entries for inclusion into the world’s favorite dog calendar which is packed with full-color photographs of the best of the best,” a letter to Anselmo read.
Anselmo said she submitted photos of four dogs, boxers Baxter and Oliver and Labrador retrievers Reggie and George. Baxter and Oliver were both selected; the labs weren’t. The photographs in the calendar were taken by Anselmo.
“I love those page-a-day calendars and I usually get one every year,” she said. “I thought how cool it would be to have my dog in one of those.”
Baxter is featured on the page for Jan. 24, while Oliver graces the Nov. 11 page for Veterans Day.
It was a bittersweet selection for Baxter, who Anselmo said has died since the image was submitted.
“I was ecstatic when I saw they both got in, especially for Baxter because he’s passed away,” she said, “It’s something I can always hold onto. and for Oliver, since he got in on Veterans Day and I’m a veteran, it’s so special.”
Anselmo said when submitting the photos for possible inclusion, owners present small biographies of the pets, including age, breed and things they like to do.
“There are energetic Aussies with stunning blue eyes. Droopy-eyed Bassets with irresistibly forlorn expressions,” the publishing company wrote. “Plus, amiable Labradoodles, fluffy Shih Tzus and mixed breeds of all descriptions.”
Anselmo is planning to order “quite a few” copies for her family but said she has already received hers.
She also plans to submit more photos next year.
“I’m determined to get the labs in,” she said. “That way we have equal representation in the house. To be selected out of thousands is pretty cool.”