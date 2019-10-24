DANVILLE — Geisinger announced the following locations across the Valley as drop-off sites for unused or expired medications as part of Saturday’s semi-annual national Medication Takeback Day: Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center Bush Pavilion CareSite Pharmacy, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Woodbine Lane CareSite Pharmacy, Shade Mountain Pharmacy along with Weis Markets in Shamokin, Milton, Lewisburg, Sunbury, Mifflinburg, Coal Township and Selinsgrove.
Geisinger’s drop boxes can accept prescription and over-the-counter solid medications, tablets and capsules, liquid medications in the original containers, prescription patches, medical creams and ointments, vitamins, nasal sprays and even pet medications. The boxes are secure, allowing narcotics and controlled substances to be accepted. If possible, leave prescriptions in their original bottles.
Items not accepted include intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes, needles, hydrogen peroxide, compressed cylinders or aerosols (like asthma inhalers), iodine-containing medications, thermometers or alcohol.
For a list of Geisinger medication takeback box locations, visit www.geisinger.org/takeback.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO